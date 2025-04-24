English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

India cuts ties with Pakistan after deadly Kashmir attack

After the killing of 26 tourists, New Delhi takes unprecedented diplomatic and infrastructural steps to isolate Islamabad.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on India and Pakistan. In the wake of a brutal militant assault in Kashmir that left 26 tourists dead, India has dramatically scaled back its diplomatic and logistical connections with Pakistan.

The suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, the abrupt closure of the only land border crossing, and the sweeping cancellation of special visas mark the harshest and most consequential reaction from New Delhi in years.

These moves follow growing frustrations over Pakistan's alleged backing of cross-border insurgents, a charge Islamabad continues to reject. With tourism in Kashmir reaching record highs, the attack strikes at both national pride and regional economic hopes.

India cuts ties with Pakistan after deadly Kashmir attack
Attari, India - May 2016: Indian soldiers in front of the border with Pakistan - A portrait of Jinnah is seen in the background // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsIndiaPakistan


Loading next content