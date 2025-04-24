India cuts ties with Pakistan after deadly Kashmir attack

HQ

The latest news on India and Pakistan . In the wake of a brutal militant assault in Kashmir that left 26 tourists dead, India has dramatically scaled back its diplomatic and logistical connections with Pakistan.

The suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, the abrupt closure of the only land border crossing, and the sweeping cancellation of special visas mark the harshest and most consequential reaction from New Delhi in years.

These moves follow growing frustrations over Pakistan's alleged backing of cross-border insurgents, a charge Islamabad continues to reject. With tourism in Kashmir reaching record highs, the attack strikes at both national pride and regional economic hopes.