India clears path to buy 114 French Rafale fighter jets

India has cleared a proposal to acquire 114 Rafale multirole fighter jets from France in what would become its largest-ever military procurement. The decision by the Defence Acquisition Council, headed by defence minister Rajnath Singh, paves the way for commercial negotiations ahead of a visit to New Delhi by French president Emmanuel Macron. The purchase is intended to address a critical shortfall in the Indian Air Force's combat strength amid heightened tensions with China and Pakistan.

The new jets would significantly expand India's existing fleet of 36 Rafales inducted since 2020. Analysts say the choice reflects New Delhi's drive for strategic autonomy and diversification away from its traditional reliance on Russia, while balancing offers from the United States and Moscow. The Indian Air Force currently operates about 30 squadrons, well below its sanctioned strength of 42, as older aircraft such as the MiG-21 are phased out.

Officials say most of the 114 aircraft will be manufactured in India under the government's "Make in India" programme, with technology transfer and integration of domestic systems. The Rafales were deployed during last year's four-day conflict with Pakistan, known as Operation Sindoor, where Indian officials credited them with enhancing long-range strike capabilities. If finalised, the deal would further cement France's role as a key defence partner for New Delhi...