India clears $25 billion military purchases including aircraft and S-400 systems

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India has approved $25 billion in new military purchases, including transport aircraft, Russian-made S-400 missile system and remotely piloted strike drones, as part of a broader push to modernise its armed forces.

The decision follows another major $40 billion approval earlier this year for additional Dassault Rafale jets and Boeing P-8 Poseidon aircraft, highlighting New Delhi's accelerated defence expansion.

According to the defence ministry, the latest package also includes tank ammunition, artillery systems, surveillance equipment and upgrades to Sukhoi Su-30 jets, along with hovercraft for coastal operations. Separately, India signed a contract with Rosoboronexport for additional air defence systems.

India's total military approvals have now reached a record $71 billion for the current fiscal year, underlining its position as one of the world's top defence spenders and arms importers.

The decision comes after recent tensions with Pakistan and a prolonged border standoff with China, reinforcing India's efforts to upgrade its largely Soviet-era arsenal while expanding domestic defence production and diversifying international suppliers.