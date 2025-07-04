India challenges China: India affirms Dalai Lama's sole authority over successor

HQ

The latest news on India and China . India has reinforced the Dalai Lama's exclusive right to identify his successor, challenging China's assertion of control over the spiritual leadership of Tibetan Buddhism.

"No one has the right to interfere or decide who the successor of His Holiness the Dalai Lama will be," Indian media quoted Kiren Rijiju, India's minister of parliamentary and minority affairs, as telling reporters. This, of course, challenges China.

"Only he or his institution has the authority to make that decision. His followers believe that deeply. It's important for disciples across the world that he decides his succession," he added, highlighting India's support ahead of the leader's 90th birthday on Sunday.