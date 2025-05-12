India and Pakistan plan military talks on Monday

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on India and Paksitan. We now know that military leaders from India and Pakistan are set to meet on Monday to discuss future measures following a fragile ceasefire that has restored calm along their contested border.
After days of cross-border strikes and rising tensions, both sides reported a peaceful night, while markets in both countries rebounded sharply. India signalled it remains ready to respond to further violations but confirmed talks would take place as scheduled.