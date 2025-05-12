English
India and Pakistan plan military talks on Monday

Calm returns to border regions while both nations prepare next steps.

The latest news on India and Paksitan. We now know that military leaders from India and Pakistan are set to meet on Monday to discuss future measures following a fragile ceasefire that has restored calm along their contested border.

After days of cross-border strikes and rising tensions, both sides reported a peaceful night, while markets in both countries rebounded sharply. India signalled it remains ready to respond to further violations but confirmed talks would take place as scheduled.

After the April 28, 2025 Kashmir, India. Attack, Pahalgam Bisaran Faces Silence, Empty Roads, Stalled Business, Fresh Waters and a Village in Mourning, no tourists walks in this beauty landscape // Shutterstock

