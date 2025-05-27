English
India and Pakistan escalate drone capabilities after May clashes

Following unprecedented UAV confrontations, both nations accelerate investment in drone warfare to project power without risking escalation.

The latest news on India and Pakistan. We now know that recent skirmishes between India and Pakistan have ushered in a new phase of military strategy, centered around the rapid deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles.

While India prioritizes domestic production with emergency procurement funds, Pakistan deepens ties with China and Turkey to bolster its own drone capabilities. A shift that reflects a growing preference for low-risk, high-impact tactics that avoid full-scale conflict.

