India and Pakistan agree to immediate ceasefire

Talks mediated by the United States bring an end to four days of cross-border strikes.

The latest news on India and Pakistan. United States President Donald Trump said on Saturday that both countries have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire following four days of escalating military exchanges that left 66 civilians dead.

The announcement came after overnight negotiations mediated by the United States, with both countries confirming a halt to all firing starting Saturday afternoon. Senior military leaders from both sides are scheduled to resume discussions on May 12.

After the April 28, 2025 Kashmir, India. Attack, Pahalgam Bisaran Faces Silence, Empty Roads, Stalled Business, Fresh Waters and a Village in Mourning, no tourists walks in this beauty landscape // Shutterstock

