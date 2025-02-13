India and France join forces for small modular nuclear reactors

HQ

Just days after we learned about the United Kingdom's plan to push ahead with small modular reactors, we now know that India and France are launching a joint effort to also build small modular nuclear reactors, signaling a major shift in their energy strategy.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France, both nations emphasized nuclear energy's role in securing a low-carbon future. The collaboration follows India's decision to amend its strict nuclear liability laws, which had previously stalled major projects.

These small modular reactors, designed to be built in factories and transported to installation sites, require less land and infrastructure than traditional nuclear plants. The move also highlights India's evolving stance on international nuclear cooperation, with the government setting ambitious targets for nuclear energy expansion.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently announced plans to generate 100GW of nuclear power by 2047, backed by over $2 billion in funding. Meanwhile, Modi is expected to explore similar partnerships with United States companies during his upcoming visit to Washington. For now, it remains to be seen what the results will be once the plan comes to life.