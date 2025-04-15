India and Denmark strengthen Green Strategic Partnership

HQ

The latest news on India and Denmark . Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently reaffirmed India's commitment to the Green Strategic Partnership with Denmark during a phone call with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. You can read the announcement here.

The leaders highlighted the importance of continuing collaboration in renewable energy, climate action, and green technologies. Established in 2020, this partnership has seen significant progress, including joint research on green fuels and renewable energy.

Denmark's expertise in wind power and water technology plays a key role in India's green transition. As both countries work towards a sustainable future, PM Modi looks forward to further strengthening this relationship at the upcoming India-Nordic Summit.