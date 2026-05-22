India-Africa Forum Summit postponed due to the Ebola outbreak

HQ

A mutual decision has been made by the Republic of India and the African Union to postpone the imminent India-Africa Forum Summit. Initially slated to be hosted between May 28-31, the event has been indefinitely pushed back all following the recent Ebola virus outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

In a joint statement, the two bodies agreed the event should be delayed, all while India publicly acknowledged its "solidarity with the peoples and Governments of Africa and expressed its readiness to contribute to Africa CDC-led efforts aimed at addressing the evolving health situation, in line with the shared commitment to an Africa-led response."

India has also promised to support Africa CDC in its effort to combat this latest strain of Ebola, promising "continued cooperation in strengthening public health preparedness and response capacities across the continent".

No new dates have been provided for when this fourth iteration of the forum will be hosted, but we are expected to hear more in "due course" and that the pair still has a "shared commitment to peace, development, prosperity, and the well-being of their peoples."