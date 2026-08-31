Incursions comics will explore the "untold battles" from before the Secret Wars multiversal collapse

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Marvel Studios seems to have realised the Marvel Cinematic Universe had become a tad messy and difficult to follow thanks to its multiversal approach as of recent, but it's also clearly looking at getting this under control by taking inspiration from comic books around a decade ago.

When things also became rather overwhelming in the comic space, Marvel effectively clipped the timelines and tidied everything up with the immense story known as Secret Wars. This basically saw the entire multiverse collapse, saw Doctor Doom take advantage and make a world in his image, all before Mr. Fantastic and a few other heroes overcame God Emperor Doom and rebuilt the universe more as it should have been merging the complicated loose ends along the way into a more cohesive whole.

Again, Secret Wars was a huge event and there was a lot of storytelling needed to create the foundation to build the tale upon, but not every story was covered before the multiverse was destroyed.

Marvel is now looking to tell some of these lost stories, as a slate of one-shot comics have been announced as part of the Incursions collection. Each story will explore the "untold battles from the Marvel Multiverse's final days," and as for what we can expect, there are five comics currently planned, as you can see below.

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X-Men: Incursions #1 by Alex Paknadel and Jim Towe



Spider-Man: Incursions #1 by Christos Gage



Fantastic Four: Incursions #1 by Ethan S. Parker, Griffin Sheridan, and Paco Medina



X-Men '92: Incursions #1 by Chris Yost and Craig Kyle



Avengers: Incursions #1 by Al Ewing and Fran Mariscal Mancilla



We aren't told about the plot synopsis for each of the various stories as of yet, only that X-Men: Incursions will pit the House of M and the Days of Future Past characters against each other. A synopsis for this particular story can be seen below.

"In X-Men: Incursions #1, witness what happens when the universe of the mutant-ascendent House of M intersects with that of the Days of Future Past! In eight hours, only one can survive, or both will collide and be utterly annihilated! This devastating choice is left in the hands of Kate Pryde!"

The X-Men: Incursions story will arrive on November 18 and you can see its cover, drawn by Gleb Melnikov, below. Perhaps these will give an insight into what Marvel has planned for Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars...

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