Incredible stats between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz after Wimbledon's final

Jannik Sinner's victory at Wimbledon over Carlos Alcaraz has put an end to a 24 match winning streak for the Spaniard, the longest of his career. It also reduces the gap in the head to head between the two players, to 8-5 (Alcaraz won eight times, including five wins in a row, another winning streak broken on Sunday).

It will allow Sinner to extend his distance in the ATP ranking, which after the Monday update, has Sinner leading with 12,030 points, with Alcaraz second with 8,600 points. Even if Alcaraz had won, Sinner will maintain his top 1 spot at the ATP ranking for a few more weeks: the Italian has been World No. 1 for 58 straight weeks, since June 10, 2024. Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz has "only" been World No. 1 for 36 weeks in four different stints, falling from the top position on September 10, 2023.

Alcaraz, who is nearly two years younger than Sinner (born in May 2003, Sinner was born in August 2001) still leads in titles: 21 career titles, including 5 Grand Slams, with only one final lost (Wimbledon 2025). Meanwhile, Sinner has 20 ATP titles, including 4 Grand Slams, only losing one final (Roland Garros 2025).

Between the two, they have dominated all past seven Grand Slam champions: Sinner won 2024 Australian Open, Alcaraz won Roland Garros and Wimbledon in 2024, then Sinner won the 2024 US Open and the 2025 Australian Open. Alcaraz won Roland Garros 2025 last month, in the first ocassion both met in a Grand Slam final, and now Sinner takes 2025 Wimbledon.

In 2023, Djokovic won all Grand Slams except for Roland Garros. The last times a player other than Alcaraz, Sinner, Djokovic oro Nadal won a major in the last five years were US Open 2020 (Dominic Thiem) and Daniil Medvédev (US Open 2021).

In the past two years, Sinner won 99 of his 110 matches, and Alcaraz won 102 of 121 matches. With very similar stats, now the question is if they will be able to maintain the level for the years to come... and if somebody will be able to stand against them. Will there be "a new Djokovic" to creat a new "Big Three" era?