Increased security at The Game Awards to prevent spontaneous individuals on stage

HQ

Geoff Keighley always knows how to put on a good show at his events throughout the year. From Summer Game Fest to The Game Awards to Gamescom's Opening Night Live, we've seen him get excited and thrill the audience. But lately we've also seen some embarrassing live moments with spontaneous on-stage appearances alongside Keighley and his guests that somewhat tarnished the memory of the show.

But it looks like this year's The Game Awards ceremony will be different (and not only because of the lack of World Premiere title cards). The producer and presenter of this year's GOTY held a live Q&A last night and one of the questions was about security measures, something Geoff and his team have been working on for the occasion.

"Yes, we are working on it," he replied. "We don't want to talk about those things too publicly, basically because it's about security.

"We definitely have plans and we're trying to do everything we can to keep me safe, but also everyone watching the show, the audience, the people involved in the show and everything. It's something we're thinking about. We appreciate the concern.

"Believe me, it's something we're very mindful of, but we also want to put on a great show that celebrates these games and our love of video games. But yes, I appreciate the concern about that."

Let us hope that the measures will be efficient and that we will not have to regret any disruption to the Game of the Year awards.