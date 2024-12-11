Incolatus: Don't Stop, Girlypop! looks like one of the most unique and challenging FPS games to date

If you watched the Day of the Devs: The Game Awards Edition showcase, you're probably still trying to digest and comprehend the reveal that was Incolatus: Don't Stop, Girlypop!

This is a Y2K girly-pop arena-style movement first-person shooter that is all about maintaining a good rhythm using the wave-like movement technique to fluidly travel around the level, avoid danger, and while simultaneously ripping off shots to deal damage and eliminate threats and to heal up any taken hits.

As it stands, the game doesn't currently have a release date but we're told that a demo is coming very soon and that when it does launch, it will be available to experience on PC. Until that does come about, you can check out the trailer for Incolatus: Don't Stop, Girlypop! below as well as a range of screenshots.