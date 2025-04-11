Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road is coming to PC and consoles in August

HQ

As part of a very recent broadcast, developer Level5 Inc. has just revealed the launch date for the upcoming football simulation RPG, Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road. The game is set to make its arrival on PC and consoles on August 21, and with that in mind, a new trailer for the game has been published.



We're told that on August 21, the game will receive its worldwide launch and that it will debut on PC (via Steam), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and Switch 2, and that the game will feature a story mode, a chronicle mode, online multiplayer, editing and customisation elements in the Bond Station, and a bunch of features new to the series.

These include revamped match systems, team building, more varied live commentary, a photo mode, custom goal celebrations, more power-ups, enhanced skill features and tricks, a more controllable commander mode, wearable equipment, strategy meetings, and much, much more.

The game will also support a variety of localised languages, including English, Japanese, Chinese, French, Italian, German, Spanish, and Portuguese, plus cross-play and cross-save at debut.