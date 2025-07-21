Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road delayed to November

HQ

The idea was that we would get to play Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road in almost exactly one month from now, but now Level-5 announces that this will not be the case. In a press release it is explained that the reason is "the content volume exceeding our initial expectations, additional time is required for voice recording, multi-language localization, and other related processes".

As a result, the premiere date has now been moved from August 21 to November 13. We're not leaving empty-handed though, as the studio has released a new gameplay-packed video from the title that you can check out below.

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road is coming to PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. It was announced back in 2016 and has since been delayed several times and even undergone a name change.