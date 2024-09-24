Inazuma Eleven Victory Road delayed again, but at least we get a remake of the first game

HQ

Inazuma Eleven played a big part in today's Level-5 Vision Showcase, right before Tokyo Game Show, with two games. One of them is Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, which finally gets a release date in June 2025 on PS5, PS4, Switch and Steam.

This sequel will have hundreds of characters, but you will be able to create your own. Customisation plays a key part (it seems you can even decorate your own home) before jumping into the real time football matches.

The game was, up until today, still announced for 2024, but the release date has changed to June 2025.

This title was originally announced in 2016 as Inazuma Eleven Ares for PS4, Switch, iOS and Android, was delayed multiples times and resurfaced this year as Victory Road, with a very successful open beta on Switch that is currently ongoing on PS5 and Steam.

But there is a secret project Level-5 has been working on: Inazuma Eleven RE, a remake for the first game, that was released on Nintendo DS on 2008 (2011 in Europe).

This remake will feature brand new graphics, with chibi-like characters on the overworld and lots of accessibility features. Inazuma Eleven RE is expected to launch in 2026 for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5 and Steam.