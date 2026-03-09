Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road

HQ

In 2025, Level5 revived two of their most beloved series from Nintendo 3DS, Fantasy Life and Inazuma Eleven. Fifteen years after Inazuma Eleven 3, we are finally being served the next title in the imaginative JRPG series about primary school pupils who dream big and want to take over the world with their magical football game, and it hits hard right in the middle of the net. Level5 manages once again, perhaps better than ever before, to capture the drama and adventure of football and turn it up to eleven, but in a package that is safe, colourful and full of joy. It's just fantastic.

There has been a generational change in the Inazuma Eleven universe. Mark Evans, who was the main character in the original titles, no longer plays football. Now it is his son, Harper, who runs on the pitch. He is a true prodigy. No one comes close to his talent. In fact, he is bored and takes the game for granted. Opposite him is Destin Billows. Destin is our main character, and his health prevents him from living out his dream of playing football. He has to start at a new school where kicking balls has been banned. Therefore, Destin believes that here he can escape his dream. He believes he can escape his fate, but before long he encounters the problem child and troublemaker Briar. He finds an outlet for his frustration by starting fights with bullies around town. Destin's sharp football mind sees how Briar wins these street fights with his superior leg strength and realises that a great football talent is being wasted here, which reignites his passion. He may no longer be able to play football himself, but he can be a coach. Before long, he starts a football team, but as mentioned, playing football is forbidden at the school. A scandal years ago forced the school to ban the sport to save its reputation. The first 10 hours or so of the game are therefore spent navigating a political game at the school rather than playing football. The school is rife with corruption and conspiracies. We have seen this before in Japanese role-playing games such as Persona 5, but here these issues are not really commented on. They are really only used as a kind of political labyrinth to be navigated by Destin and the rest of the football-loving students. It's not that the game needs to delve into this heavy subject matter, but one can't help but say that it's a deeply problematic school system that can be a bit distracting at the beginning of the story, precisely because it's not a system that needs to be defeated and dismantled, but simply navigated diplomatically, and then we just shrug our shoulders when football is allowed again - because of course it will be allowed again. We kind of have to accept the premise that this game is about a bunch of seventh graders with virtually no parents or other responsible adults for miles around.

When the story works well, it is because it is wrapped up in all the virtues and sins of anime. Everything is extra dramatic. It is over-told, everything must be emphasised and spelled out. The characters talk loudly about themselves as if they were presenting a short story analysis in a Danish class, and strangely enough, it works. It works as only it can in an anime. You end up caring about all the crazy characters you meet throughout the game, even though they are sometimes exhausting in a way that characters can only be in anime, and when they are on the football pitch, it could just as well be a cosmic battle against evil rather than a minor tournament in a sport.

Perhaps my frame of reference when it comes to Japanese role-playing games is too narrow, but I can't help seeing Inazuma Eleven as Persona with football. If you go in thinking that you're just going to play football, you'll be surprised. A large part of the time is spent getting to know the town's residents: helping a lady find her lost cat, eating noodles or "fighting" the school's security guards. These interactions take place in turn-based battles based on a rock-paper-scissors system. Helping an old lady cross the street is a turn-based battle where your helpful comments and encouraging remarks are the attacks you choose. It's quite amusing, but the system quickly becomes monotonous and can sometimes be a little too cumbersome. On the other hand, all these battles give rewards and equipment that can be used on the pitch. In addition, there are also side activities such as training and friendly matches that are important for upgrading your team, and when you finally get to play football, all these activities start to make sense. All in all, the game's story mode is a success. It really feels like playing through an entire season of a cool sports anime.

However, it is the football matches that are the game's central gameplay, but we are far from EA Sports FC. Realism is not the main focus. The matches take place in real time, but when two players collide, there is a showdown where each player is allowed to choose an ability or an attack. These are calculated in a pool of defence points and attack points, and the player with the highest score wins the match. The same applies when scoring. It is not enough to make the perfect pass and place the ball correctly. The goalkeeper has a pool of points. When a shot is taken against them, the shot's attack points are deducted from that pool, and if it reaches zero, the ball lands in the goal. Therefore, you should pass the ball around as much as possible and use special moves to optimise a shot on goal. It sounds complicated, and I must admit that I found it a bit confusing. I still don't fully understand how all these things are calculated, but if you find this gameplay fun, there are plenty of opportunities to delve deeper into it. All the players' special moves are the visual highlights of the football matches. Every time you perform one, it flies around with fire and lightning and strange creatures. It's a joy to watch. The only downside here is that it also constantly interrupts the gameplay, and once you've seen a particular move many times, it starts to get a bit tedious.

The amount of content in a game is not necessarily an indicator of quality, that goes without saying, but nevertheless, it's great when a game comes along that is packed with content, and that's Inazuma Eleven, and luckily you don't have to pay extra for any of it. Level5 deserves praise for not overdoing it with microtransactions and extra packs, even though they could easily have done so here. In addition to the game's main stories, there is another completely different story mode. Yes, there are two story modes. The second is called Chronicle Mode, and it has an extra dose of anime. As the intro sequence rolls in this mode, you start to wonder if you've accidentally started an episode of Neon Genesis Evangelion. To save the world from destruction, you must travel back in time and find the secret behind Keshi, a kind of spirit that certain football players have the ability to summon. This is done by playing matches from the highlights of the entire Inazuma Eleven series. In addition to the two story modes, you can also create your own team to play online matches with, and you can even build your own city where your team can train.

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road has its problems: certain aspects are too repetitive and monotonous, and all the many point systems can be difficult to understand, but overall it is a really good game. You don't necessarily have to be a football fan to enjoy it. On the contrary, you might find it too strange if you're only interested in football. If you're into Japanese role-playing games like Persona or love the over-the-top and dramatic effects that only sports anime can offer, Inazuma Eleven is a complete Golden Goal.