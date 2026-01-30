Inaugural Esports Nations Cup to feature $20 million prize pool

HQ

While Esports might often feature teams that are made up of people from multiple different nations, to get the hype of an international championship like the FIFA World Cup, national teams need to be given more support.

The Esports World Cup Foundation recognises this, and is committing a whopping $45 million to the Esports industry, including giving $20 million as a prize pool for the inaugural Esports Nations Cup this November.

"National teams bring a powerful new layer to esports, one that is accessible, intuitive, and rooted in identity and pride," said Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports World Cup Foundation (via Esports Insider). "Our prize model is designed to keep competition fair and sustainable, rewarding performance while supporting the long-term development of players, Clubs, and national programmes."

16 games will be featured at the Esports Nations Cup, with national teams gathered from all over the world combining the best players. Dota 2, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, and Trackmania are confirmed so far, with many more left to be revealed.