In the market for a new phone? Here's a look at the new OnePlus 8T

Launching today, you can see what we thought about the phone in the latest episode of Quick Look.

The latest OnePlus phone is launching today, and we've already had the opportunity to see how it holds up in person. Known as the OnePlus 8T, the team at GRTV have spent some time giving the product a rundown, breaking down its technological capabilities, as well as giving some thoughts on its appearance.

You can be sure to check out the slightly longer edition of Quick Look, above.

