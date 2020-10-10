English
In the latest Quick Look, we unbox a series of Philips Hue products

From Light Strips to Lamps, we've got the whole shebang.

Recently we received a little care package from Philips, which included a rather extensive batch of their latest Hue products. We unboxed everything on camera on our Quick Look series.

Philips Hue is a collection of lighting products that give users the flexibility to colour their homes in a variety of colours. From an outdoor range, to simple light bulbs, using the Hue app, you can easily tweak the colours of your lighting products, some of which we have explored during the Quick Look episode.

