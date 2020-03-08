In the latest episode of Quick Look we look at the Acer Swift 5

Dansk
In our Quick Look video series, we take you through the basics and specifics of various pieces of electronics, from lighting solutions to high-end gaming PCs. In the latest episode, we check out the ultra-lightweight ultrabook from Acer, the Swift 5.
At 14'', this ultrabook weighs in at under 1 kilogram, but what hardware rests within its chassis? Take a look at our Quick Look episode below.
