In the latest episode of Quick Look we look at the Acer Swift 5

We check out the ultra-lightweight ultrabook from Acer in our latest episode of Quick Look.

In our Quick Look video series, we take you through the basics and specifics of various pieces of electronics, from lighting solutions to high-end gaming PCs. In the latest episode, we check out the ultra-lightweight ultrabook from Acer, the Swift 5.

At 14'', this ultrabook weighs in at under 1 kilogram, but what hardware rests within its chassis? Take a look at our Quick Look episode below.

