In the Drift, an adventure about connecting with others from space... and healing oneself

Sometimes, when you need to find yourself, you have to step away from your current life. The further away, the better. In the Drift has taken that journey into space. Daniel Fineberg, the co-creator of Sabre, brought together a group of developers to bring this idea to life, in which a telecoms engineer named Luna is responsible for maintaining the internet in an asteroid cluster known as the Belt, where she drives her truck amongst drifting asteroids, repairing rusty radio towers and other crumbling infrastructure in an attempt to keep people connected.

Return to your ship after each job, exploring space and connecting with the rest of your crew. Meet a colourful cast of characters and discover a delicately woven story about the search for human connection in a world slowly falling apart.

Check out the trailer for In the Drift. The game doesn't have a release date yet, but it's coming to Steam, and you can add it to your wishlist now, if you like.