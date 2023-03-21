In ten years ID@Xbox has helped bring over 3,000 indie games to Xbox

HQ

Microsoft's indie publishing program, ID@Xbox has helped bring countless indie titles to Xbox consoles ever since its creation. But just how many, you ask? To mark the program's tenth anniversary, Microsoft has shared a few details on this matter.

It has been announced that ID@Xbox has helped to bring over 3,000 indie games to Xbox consoles over the years, and that Microsoft has invested more than $4 billion in helping developers achieve this feat.

But just because of the massive amounts of success that the program has already achieved doesn't mean that Microsoft and Xbox will be slowing down anytime soon, as it has now been announced that a new process is being launched that will help indie developers submit their game to be considered for the Game Pass family of titles, and also to get feedback from decision makers at Xbox on the concepts they share.

This also comes on top of the recently unveiled new ID@Xbox Developer Acceleration Program, which will look to further financially support indie developers with porting their projects to consoles and more. You can read more about that here.