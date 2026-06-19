In somewhat of a rare case for a Steam Next Fest demo, Order of the Sinking Star is adding a bunch of new content today

HQ

Order of the Sinking Star, the latest game from Braid and The Witness creator Jonathan Blow and his team at Thekla, has joined thousands of other demos in the current Steam Next Fest. Unlike many of those demos, though, the fantasy puzzle game is getting quite a sizeable content update for its demo, meaning if you played it earlier in the week, you might want to come back for some new stuff.

As explained via a press release, today, the 19th of June at 9AM PST or 17:00 BST/18:00 CEST, demo players will get access to two new heroes in the Bard and the Druid, as well as plenty of new puzzles to solve and new areas to explore. This is your chance to get in even more progress before the full game's launch, and you'll be able to see what happens when the worlds of Order of the Sinking Star begin to collide.

Order of the Sinking Star has already proven a popular demo at Steam Next Fest, listing in the top 5 single-player demos and top 15 overall demos for the festival. The demo for Order of the Sinking Star runs until Steam Next Fest ends, on the 22nd of June, but progress will carry over to the full game, so play while you can.

"The demo gives a taste of the full game, offering players a sense of its scale and depth of design. After working on this thing for 10 years, I am very happy that players can finally try it out," said Jonathan Blow.