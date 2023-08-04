In Saltsea Chronicles "you can come back to a choice you've made and then take a slightly different path"

Die Gute Fabrik's Saltsea Chronicles is one of the most interesting graphic adventures coming out before the year's end, and when we talked with deputy story lead Sharna Jackson in the interview, all after playing the game for a little while, we just let our expectations weigh anchor.

HQ

Here's a few excerpts from the different topics we talked about:

Saltsea Chronicles: general overview

"Yeah, and cats. Yes, Saltsea Chronicles is an adventure game, it's based on a flooded world 500 years after a flood and a crew are looking for their missing captain and that search takes them across lots of islands across the Saltsea Archipelago. So yeah, there's text, there's lots of different lengths of text, there is beautiful graphics in the style of children's picture books, there's a lovely soundtrack and there's also a card game within there as well called Spoils which has different rules across the different islands".

On Saltsea Chronicles' branching narrative

"On every island you choose who you want to go with, you can choose to pick characters up or let them go on certain islands and we've got this really cool branching save system actually. So for the example you played level four but that's just one version of level four, there are three level fours in our game and you can come back to a choice you've made and then take a slightly different path if you want to. Yeah, so all the choices that you make in Saltsea Chronicles have consequences".

Similarities and potential nods to Mutazione

"There's a similarity in the art style and our creative director, Hannah, loves to hide bikes within the game. So you might find a bike or two as a little callback to Mutazione. But in Mutazione, it was like a soap opera, a playable soap opera. But Hannah [Nicklin] and co-founder Doug Wilson were thinking about, okay, what would it be like if you could play more than one character in an ensemble cast? And that is what Salt Sea Chronicles is"

On story themes, diversity, and tone

"The tone of it is warm, it's open, it's friendly but it's not soft. There's some real conversations in there about justice and what it's like to live in a world without police and how do we look after each other, how do we find comfort in worlds like that. But you know, the writers' room was collective. It wasn't just me writing the story, there were up at one point six of us and we come from different worlds. So I write children's books about murder and art and my colleague is a poet and another comes from theatre and somebody worked on television series".

Play the full video for more on Saltsea Chronicle's recommended age, its children book art style including different typographies for each character's "voice", and some hilarious solutions to puzzles.