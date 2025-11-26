In Nightholme "you need to transform into a monster to fight monsters"

Nightholme's closed beta had just been announced the other day so we immediately caught up with Alex Amancio, head of Studio Ellipsis, at DevGAMM Lisbon, to learn more about their different take on multiplayer horror.

"It's an action [multiplayer] game with stealth elements", he starts describing in our exclusive Gamereactor interview below. "And I find always a double-edged sword to talk about buzzwords like PvE or PvP, because people assume things. The game we're making is a game where you and a couple of friends go into a map to hunt a monster like you're bounty hunters. There's no weapons in the game, so you need to transform into a monster to fight monsters, and anybody can transform into any archetype. And other hunters are also after the monster, which is where the tension comes from. But some players could ignore other players, stay hidden and try to get to the monster. Others could try to hunt other players".

Another different aspect compared to other multiplayer games is that the in-game progression in Nightholme happens within the match, like in a MOBA, and not via a post-match progression system (though there's a meta-progression element called the Bindling). Besides that and players choice, we really wanted to learn more about the game's cosmic horror lore.

"The lore is delivered by the storekeepers, by the metagame, and there's a rich metagame", Amancio explains in the video."We built a really deep horror lore. It's a cosmic horror game, and it's not good and evil, it's all evil (...) We have two alignments: you have planar powers and you have voidal powers. The voidal one is more about loss of self and madness; the planar one is more about blood and sacrifice.".

"Each hunter has their own kind of hub", he then adds regarding players' custom space. "It's a 3D space that belongs to you. Through that hub you can access the game world through a portal, and there's also different stores."

Play the full interview below, which comes completely subtitled to your local language, for more on Nightholme.