In-N-Out Burger removes order number 67 from system due to kids screaming

American fast food chain In-N-Out Burger has removed an order number from its system following a viral meme centred entirely around the number 67. If you've not seen kids moving their arms like ancient scales and saying six seven as loud as they can, then I envy you, but that's basically the gist of the trend. You just say the numbers loudly.

Say six and seven in any way, and it'll result in a round of applause and cheers from a certain generation. The noise got so bad at In-N-Out Burger locations that they have since removed the order number 67 so it is never read out.

The same is true for order number 69, and people doubt that these numbers will be returning anytime soon. Poor 68, caught between two memes but never good enough to be one itself. Maybe one day buddy.

