In March, It's About Time Crash Bandicoot 4 releases on Nintendo Switch

You're watching Advertisements

It was heavily rumoured and now it's been confirmed: Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time will release on the Nintendo Switch on March 12, 2021, along with the new-gen versions of the game for PS5 and Xbox Series.

The confirmation came by word of Toys for Bob creative producer Lou Studdert, during an interview with PushSquare. The part about the Switch version was, however, removed, but on the Internet everything leaves a trail and the announcement has been made official by the trailer below.

According to Studdert, Crash 4 on the Switch will run at 1080p 30fps on TV mode and at 720p 30fps when handheld, and the producer says it was "a big undertaking" to keep all the elements working on the portable hardware "making sure it's a seamless transition and that it performs as well."

Were you expecting the marsupial to land on the Switch at last?