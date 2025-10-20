In Kiyo - Bunny Tyranny, "everyone is a slave of the bunnies" and you have to figure out why

In the future, fans will be able to travel to a dystopian city overrun and controlled by rabbits. As part of the indie project known as Kiyo - Bunny Tyranny, a trip to the metropolis of Rabbithole City is on the menu, all as part of an effort to determine how the city has become what it has and how to free it too.

Speaking on this front, recently we caught up with the developer duo making up creator Pixel Rats, namely programmer Federico Sauro and game designer and pixel artist Isolde Kujiper. During an interview, we asked about the bunnies and how their authoritarian control creeps into the gameplay.

"So the player will play as him or herself," Sauro begins. "They just take control of the body of Kiyo who is a little tiger feline creature living in this world and he is oppressed by the bunnies. The bunnies became really powerful and capitalistic and weird and everyone is a slave of the bunnies and your goal is to figure out first of all why they're doing this, how, and then figure out a way to stop them.

"And it's a bit satirical as well because after all these bunnies are behaving a bit like the worst side of humanity and the story evolves and guides the player through a bunch of crazy locations in the Rabbithole City and they're all different from each other. The way they look, the way they play, we have many mechanics. It's still a side-scrolling game but we have jumping, ninja rope, swinging, bunny killing, sneaking around, pole dancing, stripping even."

Kujiper then jumps in to add, "cat petting," to which Sauro adds, "cat petting, yeah. That's a good one."

There is currently no release date set for Kiyo - Bunny Tyranny but you can head to Steam today to download a demo of the game and to experience the opening portion of the action. Check out our full interview with Pixel Rats below.