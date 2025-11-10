In its second weekend, Arc Raiders has reached a new peak player count on Steam

HQ

The main question surrounding Arc Raiders was just how long the game could support its launch hype. The extraction shooter debuted to strong figures, but clearly this was just a taste of what's to come as over the past weekend (it's second on the market) it has set a new peak player count record on Steam.

As per SteamDB, over the weekend, it managed to record a period where it had 462,488 players in-game on the platform at once. For reference, this is enough to catapult the game into Steam's top 30 for peak concurrent player counts, as it has now overcome Helldivers II and Among Us.

The question is how much further it can go as typically video games start declining in player numbers as the week's from launch progress. If it can overcome this trend and continue to thrive, another peak with a further 40,000 players to push it beyond the 500,000 marker will see it jump into the top 22 for the platform and see it blast past Call of Duty.

Have you been playing Arc Raiders over the weekend? If not, don't miss our review of the game.