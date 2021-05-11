In Europe, Minecraft was the most downloaded Switch game in April

You're watching Advertisements

Nintendo Europe just revealed the Top 15 most downloaded Switch eShop games for April, 2021. Somewhat surprisingly, the highly popular Monster Hunter Rise, which just launched in March wasn't No.1. Instead, it was an old classic that got the top spot: Minecraft.

However, New Pokémon Snap managed to make No.3 even though it was only released on the last day of April, the 30th, which is quite interesting.

Among the Top 15 you actually can see a lot of familiar faces, such as Among Us, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Check the full list below:

1. Minecraft

2. Monster Hunter Rise

3. New Pokémon Snap

4. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

5. Among Us

6. Stick Fight: The Game

7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

8. Stardew Valley

9. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

10. Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town

11. Star Wars: Republic Commando

12. Pokémon Sword

13. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

14. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

15. Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu

Are you surprised that Minecraft beat MH Rise?

Thanks nintendoeverything