Call of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionPubg reportDoom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Minecraft

In Europe, Minecraft was the most downloaded Switch game in April

It beat out Monster Hunter Rise for the top spot.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Nintendo Europe just revealed the Top 15 most downloaded Switch eShop games for April, 2021. Somewhat surprisingly, the highly popular Monster Hunter Rise, which just launched in March wasn't No.1. Instead, it was an old classic that got the top spot: Minecraft.

However, New Pokémon Snap managed to make No.3 even though it was only released on the last day of April, the 30th, which is quite interesting.

Among the Top 15 you actually can see a lot of familiar faces, such as Among Us, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Check the full list below:

1. Minecraft
2. Monster Hunter Rise
3. New Pokémon Snap
4. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
5. Among Us
6. Stick Fight: The Game
7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
8. Stardew Valley
9. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
10. Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town
11. Star Wars: Republic Commando
12. Pokémon Sword
13. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
14. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
15. Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu

Are you surprised that Minecraft beat MH Rise?

Minecraft

Thanks nintendoeverything

Related texts

Minecraft: Xbox 360 EditionScore

Minecraft: Xbox 360 Edition
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"Time disappears in Minecraft. It is an absorbing experience, one that demands just one more minute in perpetuity."

MinecraftScore

Minecraft
REVIEW. Written by Jesper Karlsson | GR Sweden

"I would like to compare Minecraft to my favourite TV show of all times - Seinfeld. It's a game about nothing."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy