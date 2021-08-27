In Elden Ring you will navigate using a map and compass

HQ

Large areas are not exactly new to the Soulsborne series, but with Elden Ring, the famous Japanese developers from FromSoftware will be introducing a vast open world for the first time, including several interconnected regions, dungeons, secrets and challenges for the brave adventurers to explore. The game is supposed to be several times bigger than the previous games of the studio and therefore you will be able to travel the Land Between with a ghostly spirit horse.

Elden Ring will get another innovation, as we recently learned during a Gamescom presentation. For the first time, the developers will introduce navigation mechanics, including a map and a compass that shows us the cardinal points. You will be able to open a finely crafted world map on which you can mark interesting places for later. Since there are also fast travel options available in Elden Ring, you will quickly find your way back there if you feel like spelunking.

Find out more about the next installation in FromSoftware's Souls series in our big Gamescom 2021 preview. Elden Ring will be released on January 21, 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series.