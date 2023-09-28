In Delta Force: Hawk Ops "the most important thing is to build the operator system"

The modern version of beloved tactical shooter precursor Delta Force was one of the surprising announcements at Gamescom and after its reveal we had the pleasure to stop by Level Infinite's booth to talk with productor and director Shadow Guo, from TiMi Studios, to learn more about the passion that is going into rebooting the legendary franchise for modern audiences and platforms in the shape of Hawk Ops.

HQ

"Delta Force was the first FPS game of me and my team members, so we are so excited to bring it back for you", Guo says in the interview. "In the trailer of the pre-show we have put a lot of exciting elements into the trailer. First, we will bring back the classic Black Hawk Down campaign mode (...). Our game positioning is to try to bring you a next generation operator-based tactical shooter game, so the most important thing is to build the operator system.

"The first thing is that we are trying to bring you a large-scale, dangerous, unpredictable world so the players will play as a special operator in this dangerous world", the director adds about maps and multiplayer. "The combat mode can accommodate more than 32 players. We are trying to bring you a large-scale, dangerous, unpredictable world so players will play as a special operator in this dangerous world."

"As we all know, Delta Force has a classic large-scale multiplayer mode. We also will take that tradition to the new Delta Force: Hawk Ops. You can choose different vehicles, operators and equipments in this large-scale multiplayer PvP mode"

Play the full interview for more on Hawk Ops' Hollywood touch and talent, how hardcore PvP is going to be, or the shooter background of TiMi Studios.