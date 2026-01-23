Crisol: Theatre of Idols releases on February 10 at a very low price - "we want you to always be fearful"

HQ

Blumhouse Games has just made it official that Vermila Studios' Crisol: Theatre of Idols will release on February 10 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. With that, we can share with you our final impressions with the title, after playing an advanced game at the devs' offices. What we didn't know until now, though, is that the title will release with a significantly reduced price, at €17,49. Considering that it is a 25-people indie-scale effort, fans will surely appreciate the reasonable approach.

But besides the aforelinked preview, we learned much more in the following interview with co-founders David Carrasco and David Tornero:

"We were thinking about three aspects", Carrasco explains about the pretty unique central mechanic of the so-called blood weapons. "The most gameplay-focused aspects were, 'we want you to always be fearful' in that survival horror style where survival needs to be always on the top of your mind. So we made it more complicated, because your life is quite literally on the line. And then we're making your ammunition retrieval a little easier because it's the same for all your weapons and it's a little more simplified: it is your life and your ammo. So we help you and making your life a little more complicated. But we also took the lore side of the game, where religion plays a major role. So, when we think about religions, we always think about giving your all to your god, giving your soul, your blood, sacrificing yourself. So here you sacrifice yourself to defeat the enemies of your god".

Will you be playing Crisol: Theatre of Idols in a couple of weeks? With the upcoming release of Resident Evil Requiem, Poppy Playtime Chapter 5, The 9th Charnel, I Hate This Place, Reanimal, and Welcome to Doll Town, horror fans will surely celebrate this new winter spooky season!