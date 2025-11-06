Jimmy Kimmel launches "big, beautiful food bank" after government shutdown

HQ

Jimmy Kimmel is turning his Hollywood set into a place for help and solidarity. The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! has launched the Big, Beautiful Food Bank, a donation center created to support SNAP recipients impacted by the ongoing US government shutdown.

The initiative was announced Tuesday on Instagram, shortly after President Trump reaffirmed his plan to withhold food assistance benefits despite a federal judge's order directing the administration to continue payments through emergency funds.

"Cutting SNAP benefits creates uncertainty for American children, seniors and families," the show's statement read. "To support our community members in need, we're starting a donation center in our Hollywood backlot."

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! backlot opens its doors

The donation site is located at 6901 Hawthorn Ave, Los Angeles, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT. Organizers have listed the most needed items as low-sodium soups, canned tuna and chicken, nut butters, low-sugar cereals, protein bars, and whole grain pasta or rice. Personal hygiene products, diapers, and non-perishable snacks are also being collected.

Kimmel's effort comes as food banks nationwide brace for increased demand following the shutdown's disruption of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The talk show host, known for his outspoken criticism of Donald Trump, also addressed the situation on Monday's broadcast, criticizing the former president's "Great Gatsby"-themed party held just as millions faced losing food assistance.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! continues to air weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.