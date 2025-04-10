In case there was any doubt, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment is a canonical story

While all current 'musou' are built on the same foundation, it has to be said that Koei Tecmo has always put special care into the Hyrule Warriors instalments. This was especially noticeable in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, which served as a canonical prequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, chronicling the battle against Calamity Ganon 100 years before the events of Breath of the Wild. And later this year we'll receive the third instalment of the series in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, which tells the tale of the ancient war between the newly founded Hyrule and the forces of Ganondorf. And its narrative is fully approved by Aonuma and his team, because it will be a canonical instalment of the series too.

This was confirmed in the English text of Nintendo's Switch 2 press kit. In other languages, the translation was confusing and inaccurate, but now we have exact confirmation that Age of Imprisonment will be an official prequel integrated into The Legend of Zelda series.

At the moment we don't have a definite release date, beyond the winter window of 2025, but Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment will be exclusive to Nintendo Switch 2.