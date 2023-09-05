In Blue Protocol "skillful players will basically be able to dodge 90-100% of the damage"

HQ

At Summer Game Fest in L.A. earlier this summer we finally got to play Blue Protocol to deliver our first impressions, and then more recently at Gamescom we also got to talk with Amazon Games' Mike Zadorojni to learn more about many things BP in the video below.

"The game itself kind of falls under three major pillars", the franchise lead describes. "I think the first one is aesthetics, the anime art style. But it also is really designed as a multiplayer game from the ground up, very collaborative game. So if you're fighting something in the open world I come join you, we both get loot, we both get experience, it's all designed that way so if you see another player, it's a positive enjoyment experience it's adding to your gameplay. And then the third one is the action combat where really skillful players will basically be able to dodge 90-100% of the damage that's incoming (...) And then finally, kind of the bonus thing is, it's about player choice from character customisation; the classes do not lock you into archetype roles, so the class is really about your combat style and then which skills you pick will determine are you more support-based, are you more damage-based, do you tank more... all that's up to the player's choice".

However, our own Ben Lyons was veer confused with the game's narrative from what he played, so we asked about that too.

"The very beginning of the game is designed to feel like it's almost an out-of-body experience a little bit, you know, confusing I think is the right word, right?", Zadorojni agrees. "You want to give something a mystery, an intrigue that allows you to kind of dig deeper into it. As of right now, there are three story chapters available a fourth one is coming soon to Japan and it is one of those things, as a live service game there's going to be regular content updates and regular chapter updates, but the first chapter is really about understanding your player's place in the world and starting to get to know this wonderful cast of characters, so there's kind of two major storytelling devices that happen. One is you as the central hero learning more about you, your history classic amnesia in anime is part of one of the story elements here but then, also, each of these characters has a depth to them and you'll kind of get to see the experience from their perspective as well and hear from them about what's going on".

"Our goal is to get as close as possible", the Amazon Games' rep adds in terms of potential synchronicity between Japan and Western builds of Blue Protocol in the future. "Because I do understand, again, the value of having that same ship, but there are logistics in play that I do not control, time being one of them. Obviously we want to make it within a couple of months at the most, but we want to get as close as we can".

"Again, we're super excited about this game", he concludes as final message. "We understand there's a huge fanbase that's really excited about it and we've been dark for a long time. We're working as fast as we can, we're hoping we can announce stuff soon because we definitely want players to get their hands on it".

You can watch the full video for more on the welcoming nature of the game or on how they're using feedback from the final version in Japan to, ehm, feed it back into the current Western beta.