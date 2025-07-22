In a Violent Nature is getting a sequel that will begin production in September

HQ

One of the more unique horror projects that has made its appearance in recent memory is the slasher In a Violent Nature. It's unique because unlike Scream, Friday the 13th, Halloween, and all those other beloved series, it tells a tale from the perspective of the killer instead of the victim, allowing you to witness how this savage monster ruthlessly slays its victims in first-person. It seems like fans enjoyed that angle, as it has been reported that a sequel is on the way and entering production very soon.

As per Variety, In a Violent Nature 2, as the film is being dubbed, will begin production as soon as September, with filming happening in Canada. The sequel will be written by the original's writer Chris Nash, although it's unclear if Nash will return to direct too. What we do know is that Peter Kuplowsky is back as a producer, alongside Shannon Hanmer, with Emily Gotto, Nicholas Lazo, and Samuel Zimmerman keeping tabs on production for horror aficionados Shudder.

Otherwise, plot details are being kept under wraps, but it's mentioned that slasher protagonist Johnny will be back to continue being a "conduit to further experiments in the genre."

