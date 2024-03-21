In a Violent Nature is a slasher from the slasher's perspective

The difficulties of being a serial killer aren't discussed enough. Whenever Michael Myers or Leatherface is in a horror film, the focus is usually on the victims running away and very infrequently on the killer themselves. Production company Shudder has decided that enough is enough and has flipped the script by creating a horror film that follows a rampaging killer from their perspective.

Known as In a Violent Nature, the film's synopsis states: "Delve into the wilderness where an undead horror awakens. "In a Violent Nature" flips the script on traditional slashers, inviting you to witness the rampage from the monster's eyes."

The movie is being directed by Chris Nash and stars Ry Barrett, Andrea Pavlovic, and Cameron Love, and will be opening in theatres as soon as May 31, 2024. Check out the movie's trailer below.