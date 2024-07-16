In 20-30 years we could be living in moon caves

HQ

A moon cave might sound like a euphemism, but it's actually a new discovery by scientists which could allow our dreams of living out in space to become a reality.

Scientists for the first time have discovered a cave on the Moon, and expect hundreds more like it scattered across the celestial body. According to Helen Sharman, the first British astronaut to make it to space, these caves could be the secret to having permanent bases on the Moon.

These caves were likely made billions of years ago, when lava flowed on the Moon. The closest equivalent on Earth would be volcanic caves, such as those in Lanzarote. On the Moon, these caves could protect astronauts from radiation while on the Moon.

Would you live in a moon cave?

