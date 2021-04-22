Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
Mario Kart Tour

In 18 months, Mario Kart Tour has made over $200 million

Fire Emblem Heroes managed to generate $163 million over the last financial year.

A recent round of store data has recently been revealed (per Eurogamer) showing how Nintendo's mobile titles fared over the last financial year. The data shows off player spending, with Fire Emblem Heroes taking the top spot, amassing over $163 million in spending over the last year, but also of note is Mario Kart Tour, which netted $93 million over the past year, which has managed to push it over the $200 million mark since its release 18 months ago. Mario Kart Tour has also cracked 200 million downloads worldwide, which is a pretty impressive stat.

The game generates revenue through microtransactions to unlock new in-game items, or through its Gold Pass, a monthly subscription that offers cosmetics and access to some further in-game content for a fee of £5 a month.

While it didn't manage to knock Fire Emblem Heroes off the top spot, Mario Kart Tour is ahead of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, Dragalia Lost, and Dr. Mario World, each of which generated $78 million, $22 million, and $6 million respectively.

Mario Kart Tour

Thanks, Eurogamer.

