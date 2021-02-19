Improving frame rates of older Xbox games requires no work by the developers

You're watching Advertisements

After weeks of teasing, Microsoft finally announced further improvements of older games when playing them on Xbox Series S/X a few days ago. They simply call this feature FPS Boost as it doubles or even quadruples the frame rates on selected games from Xbox, Xbox 360 and Xbox One.

In the first round, five very different games got this feature, but judging by a recent interview with Colt Eastwood, the Xbox director of program management Jason Ronald implies it shouldn't take long to expand the support to more games as the developers don't have to be involved . This is what he had to say (transcribed by GamingBolt):

"We're doing this all with no extra development work by the developer themselves, so in some cases the developer actually has more flexibility and more control if they choose to go back and update the title, or they may have plans for the franchise, so it's really a collaboration between us and the publisher."

We should not expect FPS Boost to work with all titles though, as Ronald explains. It turns out in some cases, the developers themselves have plans for their older titles, and in some cases it's simply not doable because of how the games were programmed:

"We listen to the community, we hear the passion from the community, we know what games the community would like to see. In some cases due to the way the technique was developed, we're not going to be able to enable all of those titles. In other cases, the developer or publisher has plans for the franchise, and they'll release their own updates."

Are there any older game in particular you think would benefit from the FPS Boost feature?