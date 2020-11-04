Improved Bloodrayne 1 and 2 are coming on November 20

Ziggurat Interactive has announced the releases of Bloodrayne: Terminal Cut and Bloodrayne 2: Terminal Cut on November 20 for PC, via Steam and GOG. These versions, in addition to supporting modern operating systems and hardware, include several improvements, including 4K resolution, controller support, superior textures, and extra effects.

The price of these versions has not been announced, but owners of the original versions - which cost £6.99 each - can make get the Terminal Cut version free of charge.

Regarding a console release, Ziggurat told a fan it is "very excited" about the return of Rayne, and guaranteed this is only the first step in its plans for the character and the franchise.