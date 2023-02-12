Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Improve your vlog setup with a collection of Røde gadgets

We explore a variety of devices and talk about how each will benefit the avid vlogger.

Just recently, we took a look at one of Sony's cameras that has been designed in such a way that it suits vloggers. That device is known as the ZV-E10 and we played around with it on an episode of Quick Look.

But continuing the vlogging trend, we've now pivoted our attention away from actual cameras but toward gadgets that will enhance a vlogging setup, and in this vein, we've been testing out and sharing some thoughts on a collection of gear from Røde.

From phone stands to small lights and even microphones, this collection of gadgets is designed to elevate and improve your vlogging setup, especially if you like to record footage and content using a smartphone.

Be sure to catch the latest Quick Look below to see this set of devices in action.

