Improve your PlayStation immersion with the Pulse Elite headset

Sony has been in the market creating various PlayStation accessories once again, and toward the launch of the PS5, this included the Pulse headset. But as of recent this headset has been refreshed with a more powerful and potent version, known as the Pulse Elite, and we've got our mitts on this device to see how it shapes up.

The Pulse Elite is bolstered with updated drivers and improved connectivity that enables the headset to have a lightning fast connection. It also features a longer battery life and has quick charging capabilities.

You can check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of facts and thoughts about the gadget.