Improve your network quality with ASUS ROG Rapture GT6 Wi-Fi system

We've all experienced the pain that comes with having a slow internet connection. Not being able to play or talk with friends, being unable to walk straight in multiplayer titles, and seeing stuttering gameplay due to lag. It's incredibly frustrating.

But one of the options to combat this is to improve your Wi-Fi setup with a powerful router that can both offer greater download/upload speeds, but also stronger and wider wireless connections. To this end, we've been playing around with ASUS' latest solution in this vein: the ROG Rapture GT6.

Given full centre stage in our latest Quick Look episode, here we talk all about what makes the Wi-Fi system so special and even share a brief few early thoughts after putting the device to the test. Be sure to catch the video below to see if this gadget can be the solution to any Wi-Fi problems you've been facing.