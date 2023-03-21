Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Improve your monitor game with the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7

This device comes in at 43", and has a 4K/144Hz panel.

If you've been looking for a serious improvement for your gaming monitor, then the subject of the latest episode of Quick Look might be of interest to you.

Known as the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7, this monitor comes in at a whopping 43-inches, and features a mini-LED panel that displays visuals at 4K and 144Hz. It also has a 1ms response time, making it ideal for gaming.

But to see whether this monitor is the one for you, be sure to check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares some facts and thoughts about what makes this device unique.

