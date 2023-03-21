Improve your monitor game with the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7

HQ

If you've been looking for a serious improvement for your gaming monitor, then the subject of the latest episode of Quick Look might be of interest to you.

Known as the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7, this monitor comes in at a whopping 43-inches, and features a mini-LED panel that displays visuals at 4K and 144Hz. It also has a 1ms response time, making it ideal for gaming.

But to see whether this monitor is the one for you, be sure to check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares some facts and thoughts about what makes this device unique.