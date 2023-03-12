Improve your charging with Satechi's GaN Charger

HQ

If you've been thinking that your devices have been taking too long to charge, we might just have a solution for you. Satechi has launched a next-gen charging solution known as the Compact GaN Charger. This uses Gallium nitride technology to provide quicker and more efficient charging for your tech, all while sporting multiple ports so you can charge three unique devices at once, with the power output being intelligently altered depending on the amount of devices plugged in at once.

To see if this device is something that could improve your charging game, be sure to check out our latest Quick Look, where we have taken a look at the Compact GaN Charger, and shared a few facts and thoughts about how it works in practice.