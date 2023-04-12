Improve your audio setup with the Sonos Era 300

HQ

If you've been in the market for an all-new speaker system, then we might just have the solution for you. As on the latest episode of Quick Look, we have got our mitts on the Sonos Era 300, which is a speaker that aims to deliver a very deep spatial sound.

Featuring Dolby Atmos support, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, and touch controls, to see if this speaker is the one for you, be sure to catch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares some thoughts and opinions about the Sonos Era 300 system.