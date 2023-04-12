Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Improve your audio setup with the Sonos Era 300

      This speaker has been the focus of the latest episode of Quick Look.

      If you've been in the market for an all-new speaker system, then we might just have the solution for you. As on the latest episode of Quick Look, we have got our mitts on the Sonos Era 300, which is a speaker that aims to deliver a very deep spatial sound.

      Featuring Dolby Atmos support, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, and touch controls, to see if this speaker is the one for you, be sure to catch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares some thoughts and opinions about the Sonos Era 300 system.

